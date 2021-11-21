Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $41,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $9,226,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4,448.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 427,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE:GMRE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.