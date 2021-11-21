Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

