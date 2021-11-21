Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,545 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.