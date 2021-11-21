Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

