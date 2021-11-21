MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $435,405.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00112712 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005643 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,660,466 coins and its circulating supply is 158,358,538 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.