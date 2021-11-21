Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $504,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,204.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Shares of ZG opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

