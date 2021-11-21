Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 73,623 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 111,550.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 483,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

