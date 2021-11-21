Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 121,228.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE:AMRC opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.