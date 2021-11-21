Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 3,139 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

