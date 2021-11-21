Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,445 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 105,562.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

