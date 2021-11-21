Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Metromile alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Metromile stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Metromile has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Metromile by 829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,579 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Metromile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 208,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Metromile by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metromile (MILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.