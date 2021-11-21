Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Metro stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

