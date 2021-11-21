MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,465 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBA. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

