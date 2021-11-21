MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,322 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 119.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $884.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

