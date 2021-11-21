MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.