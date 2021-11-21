MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $568.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

