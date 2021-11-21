MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

