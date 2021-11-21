MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.