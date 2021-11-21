Metadium Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.46 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $162.29 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

