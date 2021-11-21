Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

