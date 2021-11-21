Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,564 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Merus worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Merus by 87.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of MRUS opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.