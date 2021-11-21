Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MTOR stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 47.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 376.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

