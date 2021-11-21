Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

MCY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.