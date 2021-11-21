Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 102,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

