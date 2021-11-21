Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $309.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.90 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.01. 163,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,329. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.33.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

