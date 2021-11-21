Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 751,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ MDGS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 327,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Medigus has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

