Mchain Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Mchain has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $45,815.76 and $44.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 75,351,675 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

