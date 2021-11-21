McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.