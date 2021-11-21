McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

