McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,734,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 713,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 395,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

