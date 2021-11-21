McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $613,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $17,445,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $498.43 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.65 and a 200 day moving average of $469.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

