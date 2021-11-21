McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 25,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $116.05 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.27 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

