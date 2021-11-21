McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

