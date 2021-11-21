Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 6%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares rose 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 5,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

