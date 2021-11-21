Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

MMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

