Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Down to $38.64

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $36.71. Matthews International shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 966 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATW. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.