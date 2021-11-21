Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,856.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,693.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.