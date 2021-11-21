Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 268 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,916 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

NYSE AXP opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

