Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MTLS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 160,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 221.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

