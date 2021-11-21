Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,994 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12.

MA opened at $339.72 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $110,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

