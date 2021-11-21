MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,754. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.