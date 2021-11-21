MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.98. 1,534,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,754. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

