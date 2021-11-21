MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,118,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,844,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

NYSE MTZ opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.