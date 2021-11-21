MASQ (MASQ) One Day Volume Hits $184,688.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $7.10 million and $184,688.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,218,720 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

