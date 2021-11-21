Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

