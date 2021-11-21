Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.67. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -5.88%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.