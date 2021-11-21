Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.73 Million in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

