Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

