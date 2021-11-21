Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 834.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

