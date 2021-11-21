Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 26,989 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cryoport by 53.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,628,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 996,959 shares of company stock valued at $69,839,043. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.